Keinan Davis Injury: Will return versus Lecce

Davis (calf) "has had a good week, training twice with the group and will be available," coach Kosta Runjaic informed.

Davis will return after sitting out nearly two months due to consecutive muscular injuries. He had a run of starts before the injury, but Lorenzo Lucca has shined in recent matches. He has scored once and posted six shots (four on target), seven key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in his last five displays.