Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Completes suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 11:46pm

Davis served a one-game ban in Monday's 0-0 draw with Como.

Davis will return against Milan on Saturday and likely start over a midfielder, as the coach tweaked the formation sans him, since they don't have a direct replacement. Davis has scored three goals in his last four appearances, adding six shots (five on target), five chances created and 10 clearances.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
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