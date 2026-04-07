Keinan Davis News: Completes suspension
Davis served a one-game ban in Monday's 0-0 draw with Como.
Davis will return against Milan on Saturday and likely start over a midfielder, as the coach tweaked the formation sans him, since they don't have a direct replacement. Davis has scored three goals in his last four appearances, adding six shots (five on target), five chances created and 10 clearances.
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