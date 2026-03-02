Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Converts penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Davis scored a goal while taking four shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Davis converted a penalty in the 63rd minute while leading Udinese with his four shots in the match. The goal was the first since January 26th for the forward as he returned from a three match absence due to a thigh injury in the win.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
