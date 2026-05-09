Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Dishes out assist versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Davis (thigh) assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in 25 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Davis had a good stint off the bench, wriggling free on a late counter and perfectly setting up Idrissa Gueye in the box. He'll likely start over Adam Buksa against Cremonese next Sunday if he has a clean week of training. He has fired at least one shot in his three outings in a row, amassing five attempts (all on target), scoring once. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight display with at least one chance created (seven total).

Keinan Davis
Udinese
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