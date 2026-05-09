Keinan Davis News: Dishes out assist versus Cagliari

Davis (thigh) assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in 25 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Davis had a good stint off the bench, wriggling free on a late counter and perfectly setting up Idrissa Gueye in the box. He'll likely start over Adam Buksa against Cremonese next Sunday if he has a clean week of training. He has fired at least one shot in his three outings in a row, amassing five attempts (all on target), scoring once. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight display with at least one chance created (seven total).