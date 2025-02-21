Fantasy Soccer
Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Finds bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Davis (calf) is on the bench for Friday's match against Lecce.

Davis is back with the team as expected Friday, earning a spot on the bench after dealing with a calf injury. This is great news for the club, as he has missed out since the start of December and has started in six of his 14 appearances. That said, he serves in more of a rotational spot and should see starts here and there now that he is fit.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
