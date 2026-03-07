Keinan Davis News: Gets goal
Davis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta.
Davis doubled Udinese's lead in this match but the side ultimately could not hold on and had to settle for a draw. The forward has a tough challenge coming up against Juventus in the next match, as the side has only given up 28 goals in 28 Serie A games this season.
