Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Gets goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Davis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta.

Davis doubled Udinese's lead in this match but the side ultimately could not hold on and had to settle for a draw. The forward has a tough challenge coming up against Juventus in the next match, as the side has only given up 28 goals in 28 Serie A games this season.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
