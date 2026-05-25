Keinan Davis News: Held in check by Napoli defenders

Davis recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Davis had okay output in the final third but was never dangerous in this one. He created at least one scoring chance in his final eight appearances, totaling 10. He had his most productive season yet in 2025/2026, scoring ten goals, providing four assists and notching 50 shots (25 on goal) and 31 chances created in 30 fixtures (27 starts).