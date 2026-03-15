Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Ineffective in Juventus tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 9:57am

Davis created two scoring chances, drew three fouls and had three clearances and one block in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Davis produced a pair of key passes but didn't get a shot off following back-to-back goals. He created at least one chance in three consecutive contests, totaling four and logging five attempts (four on target), seven clearances and three blocks during that stretch.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keinan Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keinan Davis See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
April 30, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 6
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 6
Rotowire Staff
October 21, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 20, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 24, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 17, 2020