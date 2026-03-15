Keinan Davis News: Ineffective in Juventus tilt
Davis created two scoring chances, drew three fouls and had three clearances and one block in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.
Davis produced a pair of key passes but didn't get a shot off following back-to-back goals. He created at least one chance in three consecutive contests, totaling four and logging five attempts (four on target), seven clearances and three blocks during that stretch.
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