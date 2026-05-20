Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Quiet showing against Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Davis recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Cremonese.

Davis resumed starting after tending to a thigh injury but had troubles getting open and receiving clean feeds in dangerous areas. He has fired at least one shot in his last four outings, racking up six attempts (all on target), scoring and assisting once and creating four chances during that stretch.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
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