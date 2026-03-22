Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Davis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory against Genoa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Davis had to wait until stoppage time for his first shot of the game, but made it count with a goal to continue his strong run of form. The forward has now scored three goals in his last four league games, while also creating five chances across that stretch with at least one in each game. Defensively he has contributed 10 clearances with at least two in every one of those four appearances.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
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