Davis' goal came after blocking a shot from Nicolò Zaniolo before dribbling along the edge of the box and finishing brilliantly into the bottom-left corner. He has continued to be Udinese's most productive player this season, recording five goals and two assists in the league. Last season he scored just two goals in seven more league appearances than he has played so far this year, showing clear improvement. Davis will look to carry his strong form into the next match against Como, who sit sixth in the table and have conceded only 12 goals.