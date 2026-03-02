Keinan Davis News: Starting Monday
Davis (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Fiorentina.
Davis was likely for Monday and has returned as expected, not just an option but earning the start immediately. This ends a three-match absence as he looks to return to an everyday starting spot, starting in 21 of his 23 appearances while recording seven goals and three assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keinan Davis See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL PicksApril 30, 2021
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 6October 21, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Forwards for 2020/21August 20, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38July 24, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37July 17, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keinan Davis See More