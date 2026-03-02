Keinan Davis headshot

Keinan Davis News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:01am

Davis (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Davis was likely for Monday and has returned as expected, not just an option but earning the start immediately. This ends a three-match absence as he looks to return to an everyday starting spot, starting in 21 of his 23 appearances while recording seven goals and three assists.

Keinan Davis
Udinese
