Keisuke Kurokawa headshot

Keisuke Kurokawa News: Attempts seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Kurokawa registered seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to New England Revolution.

Since the World Cup, Kurokawa has logged no appearance with fewer than five crosses, underscoring why he has been D.C. United's most valuable defender. The left-back's offensive contributions post-WC include 37 crosses (seven accurate), 19 corners and five chances created.

Keisuke Kurokawa
D.C. United
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