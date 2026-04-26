Keisuke Kurokawa News: Fortunate assist Saturday

Kurokawa assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Kurokawa set up Jackson Hopkins, but it was the latter who should get all the credit, considering he scored from outside Orlando's penalty box for an excellent goal. Nonetheless, the former gets his first goal contribution since transferring from Gamba Osaka.