Keisuke Kurokawa News: Four crosses from defense
Kurokawa generated four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlanta United.
Kurokawa would start for a fifth straight game Saturday as he continues to show he is their starter at left-back, having yet to miss a start since joining the club. He has now been a part of two clean sheets while seeing some decent volume in crosses, with 16 in five appearances.
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