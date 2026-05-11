Keisuke Kurokawa News: Notches another assist

Kurokawa sent in five crosses, took four corners, created one chance, and assisted on a goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC.

Kurokawa notched an assist for the second time in three games after failing to impact the scoresheet through the first nine games of his MLS career. The left back has a role on set pieces, and could continue to pop up with the occasional attacking contribution over the remainder of the season. He'll look to keep it going at home against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.