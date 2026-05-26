Keisuke Kurokawa News: One assist from eight crosses

Kurokawa assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-4 draw against CF Montreal.

Kurokawa assisted Lucas Bartlett in helping put D.C. United 4-2 ahead, but they conceded twice in the final minutes to draw 4-4. This was his third assist of the season, all coming in the last six matches. In this game he created seven chances, doubling his season total to this point. Before this, he hadn't created more than two.