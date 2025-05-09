Keita Injury: Fit for Udinese game

Keita (thigh) "will be available Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

Keita has recovered after missing three matches due to a thigh problem. He could be eased into action to avoid a relapse, but Monza will likely be depleted offensively, as Dany Mota Carvalho and Silvere Ganvoula are doubtful due to undisclosed injuries. He has scored once in his last five displays, adding eight shots (two on target), one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate).