Balde (thigh) won't return versus Juventus on Sunday, coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Balde will skip the second contest in a row and likely more, although the club or the gaffer haven't provided a timetable. Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna and Omari Forson will pick up the slack next to Dany Mota Cavarlho since Silvere Ganvoula (undisclosed) got hurt as well.