Keita News: Scores in Inter clash

Keita drew one foul and scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan.

Keita ran the offense in his second consecutive start and hit the net with a gorgeous curled shot late in the first half. He needed a couple of weeks to work on his conditioning after joining, but he quickly established himself as Monza's best weapon. He has notched five shots (one on target), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in four showings.