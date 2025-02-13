Keita News: Signs with Monza

Keita Balde has agreed to a contract with Monza until June 2025, the side announced.

Keita Balde was a free agent after spending time in Turkey with Sivasspor and was therefore able to join past deadline day. He signed once in 11 appearances in his last stop. He last played a game in early December so he might need time to be in shape. Monza are depleted up front after the departures of Milan Djuric and Daniel Maldini. He also played for Spartak Mosco and Espanyol after leaving Cagliari in 2021.