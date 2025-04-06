Keito Nakamura News: All three shots on goal

Nakamura had three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg.

It is safe to say that Namakura's shot accuracy has been on point. Across his last five appearances, he logged 15 shots (eight on goal). Sandwiched in the five appearances is a dud at Brest which, when taken off, means Nakamura has 11 shots with eight on goal.