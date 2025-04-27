Fantasy Soccer
Keito Nakamura News: Complete game in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Nakamura logged three shots (two on target), three crosses, two corner kicks, one interception and one tackle in Reims' 0-0 draw with Montpellier Sunday.

The attacker stuffed the stat sheet, even though it didn't materialize with a goal or assist. Nakamura is in line to see his stats dip a bit next Friday against Nice, a team that has only allowed 39 goals in Ligue 1 action.

