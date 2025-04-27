Keito Nakamura News: Complete game in draw

Nakamura logged three shots (two on target), three crosses, two corner kicks, one interception and one tackle in Reims' 0-0 draw with Montpellier Sunday.

The attacker stuffed the stat sheet, even though it didn't materialize with a goal or assist. Nakamura is in line to see his stats dip a bit next Friday against Nice, a team that has only allowed 39 goals in Ligue 1 action.