Keito Nakamura News: Muted against Auxerre

Nakamura registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against AJ Auxerre.

Nakamura had another quiet outing against Auxerre failing to record a goal contribution for the fifth straight game although he registered three shots bringing his total to 13 in that span. He also created one chance bringing his total to five in the last five matches showing he is active in the attack but struggling with efficiency. He will look to end his drought against Brest on Sunday.