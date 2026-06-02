Keito Nakamura News: Set to start on left flank

Nakamura has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to provide a direct and prolific attacking option on Japan's left flank throughout the competition.

Nakamura enjoyed a breakout season with Reims in Ligue 2, scoring 14 goals and adding three assists across 32 appearances in all competitions after Reims were relegated from the top flight last season, including a remarkable four-goal performance on the final day of the season against Pau FC. Nakamura's ability to cut inside from the left and finish clinically makes him one of the most dangerous wide forwards in the squad, and his prolific output at club level despite playing in the second division of French football is a testament to his consistent quality as a finisher. Nakamura heads into the World Cup with the confidence of a player who knows exactly where the goal is and could be one of the revelations of the tournament for Japan.