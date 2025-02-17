Fantasy Soccer
Keito Nakamura News: Three shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Nakamura recorded three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Angers.

Nakamura took three shots in Sunday's loss, the most on his team. He also created multiple chances for the first time this season, however his attacking output was not enough to earn his side anything from the match. He played the full 90 minutes for the eighth time this season.

Keito Nakamura
Reims
