Keito Nakamura News: Two goal contributions against OM

Nakamura scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Marseille.

Nakamura had a solid performance against Marseille on Saturday as he contributed to two goals to help his team end a winless streak in the league that lasted for months. He first scored the opening goal on a counterattack with a nice dribble in the box in front of an injured Leonardo Balerdi who couldn't stop his powerful strike to the right side of the goal. He also provided a well-placed assist on a counterattack in the 51st minute for Mamadou Diakhon's goal securing a comfortable lead to manage the game in the second half. The Japanese attacking midfielder now has 11 goal contributions in 26 league appearances this season and will try to add more in Sunday's clash against Strasbourg.