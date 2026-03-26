Keke Maximilian Topp Injury: Forced off in friendly

Topp (undisclosed) was forced to leave Thursday's internal friendly against the U23 side due to injury, according to the club.

Topp picked up an injury during what was supposed to be a low-stakes tuneup during the international break, which makes the timing particularly frustrating. The full extent of the injury remains unknown as the club awaits further assessment, so his availability for Bremen's next fixture against Leipzig after the break is very much up in the air. Topp started two of his last two appearances before remaining on the bench in the last Bundesliga game but is potential absence won't impact the starting squad since he has been mainly a bench option this season.