Keke Maximilian Topp Injury: Tears ACL in friendly

Topp has suffered a torn ACL during the internal friendly against the U23 side last week and underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck over the weekend, according to the club.

Topp's season is over after what was supposed to be a routine tuneup turned into a nightmare, with the forward facing a recovery timeline of around 10 months. The timing is brutal for a player who had been building momentum, finishing the campaign with one goal, one assist, eight chances created and 25 shots across 20 appearances (seven starts). While his role was primarily off the bench and his absence is unlikely to shake up Bremen's starting lineup, losing a young player with his upside to such a serious injury is a tough blow for the club heading into the final stretch of the season.