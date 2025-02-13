Fantasy Soccer
Keke Maximilian Topp headshot

Keke Maximilian Topp Injury: Training partially with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Topp has made good progress in recent weeks after tearing his syndesmosis in November and is now back in team training, having trained partially on Wednesday for the first time, the club announced.

Topp is nearing a return to competition after being sidelined since late November with an ankle injury. He trained partially with the team for the first time on Wednesday. That said, he should remain a bench option even when fully fit.

