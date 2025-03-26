Kellyn Acosta Injury: Trains with group
Acosta (lower body) trained with the rest of the group Wednesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports Net.
Acosta is seeing improvements Wednesday, as he was in group training after training away from the group last week. This is good news for the midfielder after missing their past two outings. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope that he is an option for Saturday's match against Montreal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now