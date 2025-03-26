Fantasy Soccer
Kellyn Acosta

Kellyn Acosta Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Acosta (lower body) trained with the rest of the group Wednesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports Net.

Acosta is seeing improvements Wednesday, as he was in group training after training away from the group last week. This is good news for the midfielder after missing their past two outings. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope that he is an option for Saturday's match against Montreal.

Kellyn Acosta
Chicago Fire

