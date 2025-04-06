Fantasy Soccer
Kellyn Acosta headshot

Kellyn Acosta News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Acosta (registered one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Acosta made his return Saturday, starting right in the midfield while playing 63 minutes against RBNY. He's started off the season slow, only collecting five interceptions and five clearances in four games played, all of them coming as starts while clocking in 272 minutes of play.

Kellyn Acosta
Chicago Fire
