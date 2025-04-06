Kellyn Acosta News: Back in lineup
Acosta (registered one tackle (zero won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.
Acosta made his return Saturday, starting right in the midfield while playing 63 minutes against RBNY. He's started off the season slow, only collecting five interceptions and five clearances in four games played, all of them coming as starts while clocking in 272 minutes of play.
