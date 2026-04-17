Kelvin Amian Injury: Will miss rest of season

Amian will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season due to a pubalgia, according to David Phelippeau of Ouest France. "He has been troubled by pubalgia for a few years now, and he asked me if he could have surgery," manager Vahid Halilhodzic said.

Amian was a regular starter for Nantes this season, as he was part of the XI in 22 of his 23 appearances this term. He finishes the year with 72 clearances, 28 tackles, 10 blocked shots and one assist across 1,962 minutes of play. Ali Youssef should see more minutes with Amian sidelined the rest of the way.