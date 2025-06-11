Kelvin Amian News: Reliable right‑back in Nantes

Amian played 30 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, contributing one goal and helping the team record four clean sheets.

Amian showcased consistency at right-back, logging over 2,100 minutes and recording solid defensive metrics with 55 tackles and 74 clearances. He added value in forward areas as well, contributing one goal and creating 13 chances across the season. With three years remaining on his contract, Amian is expected to continue as a key starter for the Canaries next season.