Kelvin Amian News: Set for suspension

Amian is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Amian was dealing with a unique yellow card situation in French competitions, but after a special league meeting on his case, he has officially been suspended for the March. 1st clash against Lille. The defender has been a locked-in starter in the back line for the Canaries, so his absence leaves a real hole in the starting XI. Ali Youssef or Fabien Centonze are now in line for expanded roles, with the final decision hinging on the tactical setup.