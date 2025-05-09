Kelvin Yeboah Injury: Available to play Saturday

Yeboah (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's game against Inter Miami, Andy Greder of The St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

Yeboah missed a game for the first time this season in the 3-0 win over Austin this past weekend, but the winger will be ready to return to action against Inter Miami. Yeboah has started in all but one of his appearances this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he moves into the XI right away in his return.