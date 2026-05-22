Kelvin Yeboah Injury: Misses Friday's practice

Yeboah didn't take part in Friday's training session ahead of the weekend clash against Real Salt Lake because of an "internal matter", Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Yeboah could be inactive for some time, but his exact situation is still unclear. This issue may force Minnesota to look for an alternative to their top scorer of the current season, with Mamadou Dieng available as the most direct replacement option. Yeboah has tallied eight goals across a streak of 14 MLS starts this year.