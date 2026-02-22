Kelvin Yeboah News: Bags equalizer in season opener

Yeboah scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.

Yeboah scored a header in the 90th minute Saturday of a Devin Padelford cross, a goal which tied the match at 2-2 and salvaged a draw for Minnesota. It was one of three shots Yeboah took to go along with one chance created in his full 90 minutes of action. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday versus Cincinnati.