Kelvin Yeboah News: Converts from spot
Yeboah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus New England Revolution.
Yeboah levelled the match in Saturday's 1-2 defeat at Gillette Stadium, converting a first-half penalty and sending Matt Turner the wrong way. The forward, who operates as the focal point of Minnesota's attack and leads the team comfortably in goals scored, created one further dangerous moment before halftime but faded after the break as his side's attacks became increasingly isolated. Yeboah has now scored eight goals across 14 MLS appearances this season, though Saturday's defeat leaves his side needing a strong final game before the World Cup break to secure their playoff position.
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