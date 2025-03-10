Kelvin Yeboah News: Decisive goal in victory

Yeboah scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Yeboah led the Minnesota attack Saturday with four shots (three on goal) and scored the loan goal of the fixture in a 1-0 victory over San Jose. The goal marks successive appearances in which the forward has found the back of the net. In 2024, Yeboah scored nine goals and assisted twice over 12 appearances (11 starts) after joining Minnesota from Montpellier. Expect Yeboah to continue piling in the goals for Minnesota in 2025.