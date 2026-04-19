Kelvin Yeboah headshot

Kelvin Yeboah News: Goal streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Yeboah scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Yeboah found the back of the net in the 60th minute while finishing with the second most shots and chances created on the team. The attacker has a goal in three straight matches to go along with six shots and three chances created over that stretch.

Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
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