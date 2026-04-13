Kelvin Yeboah News: Logs another goal

Yeboah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus San Diego FC.

San Diego FC's inconsistent defense showed, as it allowed Yeboah a prime opportunity to score once again. In six appearances this season, the striker has logged four goals, and he scored in back-to-back games twice. Based on his form, Yeboah is not looking like the striker from seasons past but rather a much-improved and more reliable forward.