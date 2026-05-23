Kelvin Yeboah News: On bench against Real Salt Lake
Yeboah has been named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake due to an internal matter, according to Andy Greder of Pioneer Press.
Yeboah's absence stems from an internal matter believed to be linked to a Wednesday training session incident, withcoach Cameron Knowles offering no further elaboration. The disciplinary issue is however not expected to carry over into the MLS restart after the FIFA World Cup in late July. The leading scorer's absence hands Mamadou Dieng a rare start up top.
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