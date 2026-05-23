Kelvin Yeboah News: Out against Real Salt Lake

Yeboah is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake due to an internal matter.

Yeboah's absence stems from an internal matter believed to be linked to a Wednesday training session incident, with coach Cameron Knowles offering no further elaboration. The disciplinary issue is however in not likely to carry over into the MLS restart after the FIFA World Cup in late July. The leading scorer's absence hands Mamadou Dieng a rare start up top.