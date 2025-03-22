Fantasy Soccer
Kelvin Yeboah News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 10:10pm

Yeboah scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

March's first half saw Yeboah score two goals. He did so again against the Galaxy, doubling his 2025 goals from two to four. For the month, Yeboah is one of few MLS players with more than three goals, his only counterparts being Hugo Cuypers and Tai Baribo.

Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
