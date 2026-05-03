Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores brace Saturday
Yeboah scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.
Yeboah scored a pair of goals Saturday, strikes in the 59th minute and 66th minute which turned a 2-0 deficit into a tie match within seven minutes. He now has seven goals through 11 matches this season, a very impressive start to the season for the forward. He'll look to keep this hot streak going Sunday versus Austin FC.
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