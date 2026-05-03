Kelvin Yeboah headshot

Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Yeboah scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.

Yeboah scored a pair of goals Saturday, strikes in the 59th minute and 66th minute which turned a 2-0 deficit into a tie match within seven minutes. He now has seven goals through 11 matches this season, a very impressive start to the season for the forward. He'll look to keep this hot streak going Sunday versus Austin FC.

Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelvin Yeboah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelvin Yeboah See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 25, 2025
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
April 18, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025