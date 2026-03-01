Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores lone goal Saturday
Yeboah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.
Yeboah scored the lone goal of Saturday's contest, an unassisted header in the 66th minute. He's now scored two goals through two matches this season while taking six shots. He'll look to keep this hot streak going Saturday at Nashville SC.
