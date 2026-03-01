Kelvin Yeboah headshot

Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores lone goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Yeboah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Yeboah scored the lone goal of Saturday's contest, an unassisted header in the 66th minute. He's now scored two goals through two matches this season while taking six shots. He'll look to keep this hot streak going Saturday at Nashville SC.

Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelvin Yeboah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelvin Yeboah See More
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
310 days ago
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
317 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
318 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
339 days ago