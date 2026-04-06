Kelvin Yeboah headshot

Kelvin Yeboah News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Yeboah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Yeboah provided a crucial goal during a narrow win over LA Galaxy. The attacker made the most of his only shot on goal as well as nearly earning an assist. The winger was excellent throughout the match. He will hope to build on this as Minnesota build off a big win over LA Galaxy.

Kelvin Yeboah
Minnesota United
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