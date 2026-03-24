Kelvin Yeboah News: Three shots in home draw
Yeboah generated three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
Yeboah took three shots but was unable to score as Minnesota drew 0-0 with Seattle. The forward has scored two goals this season, but both came in the opening two games of the season. He has taken three shots in three of his five games, this was the first time this year that he didn't score when taking three shots.
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