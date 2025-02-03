Kembo Diliwidi News: Sent on loan to Le Mans
Diliwidi has been sent on loan to Le Mans from Lens until the end of the season, his parent club announced.
Diliwidi will spend six months on loan at Le Mans in the third division for increased playing time. Le Mans is a historical club known for integrating young players into the first team. This is positive news for the offensive midfielder, who had a strong performance in the 2023-24 UEFA Youth League.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now